Neiman Marcus Drops 'Christmas' From Iconic Gift Catalog

High end retailer Neiman Marcus stealthily removed the word "Christmas" from its iconic annual gift catalog, now calling it the "Holiday Book." The subtle rebrand has sparked frustration among some employees who decry the company's woke politics, the New York Post reports.

The 98-year-old catalog is known for its over-the-top Christmas gifts, but this year's edition features the swanky swag without traditional holiday imagery or even a mention of the word "Christmas" on the cover.

The decision has upset workers at the company's Dallas headquarters, many of whom were not informed beforehand and only learned of the change through media reports. Some insiders also point fingers at CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck, accusing him of prioritizing diversity and inclusion over business performance.

Van Raemdonck last year announced that 5% of the workforce would be cut despite record cash bonuses in the previous two years.

One employee told The Post, "If Geoffroy and his team put as much time into running the business as they did on expressing viewpoints about DEI, we would be buying Saks or launching an IPO. Instead, my job is at risk because of our business failure."

Neiman Marcus defended the rebrand, telling the Dallas Morning News it made the change "in the spirit of inclusivity as it welcomes customers of all backgrounds, religions and traditions to celebrate the season."

This year's catalog, entitled "A Neiman's Fantasy," features extravagant gifts like a $777,777 safari in Namibia and a $1.9 million royal carriage.

This holiday season will be Neiman's last before being acquired by Saks Fifth Avenue parent HBC in a $2.65 billion deal that's set to close soon.