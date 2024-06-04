WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nebraska | nursing home | dead

Nursing Home Resident Declared Dead Found Breathing

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 01:35 PM EDT

A 74-year-old woman who was declared dead at a Nebraska nursing home was found breathing at a funeral home about two hours later, CBS News reported Tuesday.

It marks at least the the third time since last year that a woman was prematurely declared dead at a nursing home in the United States.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating how staff on hospice care at The Mulberry nursing home in Waverly, Nebraska, concluded that Constance Glantz had died Monday, officials said at a news conference.

After she was found breathing two hours later at the funeral home, Glantz died that afternoon at a hospital.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said it's unclear how many people saw Glantz from the time she was declared dead and when she was found breathing.

KOLN, a CBS affiliate, reported that funeral home staff had brought the woman to Lincoln, Nebraska, and that an employee noticed that Glantz was still breathing while preparing her for funeral arrangements. 

Glantz was then brought to a local hospital, where CPR was administered.

Houchin said that police have so far "not been able to find any criminal intent by the nursing home," adding that it is unclear if there were any laws that had been broken in the incident.

"This is a very unusual case," Houchin said. "I've been doing this 31 years and nothing like this has ever gotten to this point before."

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 01:35 PM
