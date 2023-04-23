×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nbcuniversal | comcast | jeff shell | ceo

'Relationship' Leads to NBCUniversal CEO's Ouster

Sunday, 23 April 2023 04:04 PM EDT

Comcast Corp said on Sunday NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell will leave the company following an investigation into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.

Jeff Shell will depart the company effective immediately, Comcast said in a statement.

NBCUniversal is owned by Comcast.

"I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," Shell said in a statement.

Comcast said the investigation into the complaint against Shell was led by outside counsel. It did not provide any details on who might succeed Shell.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Comcast Corp said on Sunday NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell will leave the company following an investigation into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.
nbcuniversal, comcast, jeff shell, ceo
85
2023-04-23
Sunday, 23 April 2023 04:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved