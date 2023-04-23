'Relationship' Leads to NBCUniversal CEO's Ouster

Comcast Corp said on Sunday NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell will leave the company following an investigation into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.

Jeff Shell will depart the company effective immediately, Comcast said in a statement.

NBCUniversal is owned by Comcast.

"I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," Shell said in a statement.

Comcast said the investigation into the complaint against Shell was led by outside counsel. It did not provide any details on who might succeed Shell.