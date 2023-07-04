NBC Poll: Dems More Likely to Donate to Campaigns

Former President Donald Trump might have revolutionized the small-dollar donor structure in his 2016 campaign, but Democrats are dominating it now, pulling in an estimated $2.5 billion more than the GOP since 2020, according to NBC News.

In addition to the total dollars, Democrats have had more than three times as many unique donors, according to the report.

"It speaks to the new era we're in where the small-money Democrats are just swamping the small-money Republicans," NBC's GOP pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies wrote in a statement.

While 30% of registered voters polled have donated to a political campaign in the past two years, that figure is 11 points greater for registered Democrats (37%) than Republicans (26%). Independents (22%) are least likely to have donated to a campaign in the past two years.

The Federal Elections Commission data show Democrats' ActBlue pulling in $6.5 billion between 2020 ($4.3 billion) and 2022 ($2.2 billion), compared to Republicans' WinRed $4 billion between 2020 ($2.2 billion) and 2022 ($1.8 billion), according to the report.

The current election cycle data closes July 15 and comes out at the end of the month, NBC News reported.

Democrats have had more than 7.4 million unique donors to ActBlue than Republicans' 2.5 million unique donors to WinRed.

"We're trying to narrow that gap," Republican digital strategist Eric Wilson told NBC News. "It's a huge strategic imperative for the Republican Party."

Notably, donors are "not only likely to donate to that campaign again, they're also likely to donate to other candidates," Wilson added. "Just like we see with someone who votes regularly is likely going to vote again, someone who donates is likely going to donate again."

The NBC News poll was conducted June 16-20 by Public Opinion Strategies and Hart Research Associates among 1,000 registered voters, and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. There were 500 Republican primary voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38 percentage points.