Navy Vet Opened School to Counter Woke Education

A Navy veteran has launched Divine Mercy Academy, a classical Catholic school in Maryland, to strike back against woke indoctrination, get God back into his kid's education, and learn how to "live lives of virtue."

"Classical education comes from the Greeks," Navy veteran Lt. Commander Ali Ghaffar told Fox News. "The Greeks wanted to know, 'What does a good life look like? How do we live our lives?' And they came up with living lives of virtue, and asking the big questions, and living a life that is honorable."

Ghaffar says his family has "seen a lot of schools" in serving and traveling the world with his wife and three daughters, and the local school in Maryland was not putting his girls on the right "path."

Public schools and "even in some parochial schools, sadly, is very secularized," he lamented.

"And that agenda is contrary to them going to heaven," he said. "It's very focused on the here and now and it ignores heaven and the eternal."

His classical Catholic school is "bringing God back at the center, where he belongs," saying "God's at the center of our curriculum."

"Our mission is to partner with parents in their roles as the primary educators of their children, so as to foster a love for truth, beauty, goodness and learning by providing students with a foundation of wisdom and virtue, so that they may bear witness to the kingdom of God," according to the school's official website.

"We desire to form disciples of Jesus Christ, who are made free to realize their full potential by living joyfully in accordance with the truth revealed by God through nature and the Catholic Church. We do this by providing a challenging and integrated Catholic liberal arts education."