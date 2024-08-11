Navy SEALs Drop in on Drill With Nuke Sub in Pacific

A new nuclear-powered submarine drill in Pacific that included Navy SEALs is shining new light on the high-end fight that could be unfurling with China, Russia, and/or North Korea.

The highly contested waters in the Pacific are site of Navy SEALs exercises with a nuclear-powered submarine, Business Insider reported Sunday.

The SEALs flew to the Los Angeles-class attack nuclear submarine USS Greeneville's position before conducting a parachute jump into the water before connecting with the sub.

"This training opportunity provided the submarine warfighters aboard USS Greeneville the opportunity to practice a unique capability," Navy Capt. Kenneth Douglas, commanding officer of Submarine Squadron 11, said.

The USS Greeneville is assigned Submarine Squadron 11 and would be a sub used to sink enemy warships and carry special operators, according to the report.

"Expanding joint interoperability capabilities effectively demonstrates our asymmetric advantage on and under the world's oceans and I look forward to continued training events with our Naval Special Warfare operators," the USS Greeneville's commanding officer told BI.

The use of subs allows American special forces to get teams like Navy SEALs closer to enemy assets without detection, either for military strikes or reconnaissance.

"By synchronizing our operations, activities and investments, we not only bolster fleet lethality but also provide substantial value in securing access to either denied or contested areas," Navy Capt. Blake L. Chaney, Commander, Naval Special Warfare Group 1, said after the exercise.

A former Navy SEAL operator who now works for the federal government added to BI that "submarine ops are great because they present a great way to approach a target. If everyone follows procedures, infiltrating to and exfiltrating from a target [through] a submarine is a great option to have."