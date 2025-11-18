Report: NATO Members Face TNT Shortage

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member nations are dealing with a significant TNT shortage after heavy global demand increased pressure on a limited supply chain.

The Telegraph reported that large amounts of TNT were used during the recent bombardments of Gaza, adding severe strain to a system already struggling to support Ukraine's needs on the battlefield.

Poland's state-owned Nitro-Chem is the only major TNT producer in Europe. The plant supplies most of the TNT imported by the United States for large aerial bombs and other munitions. Nitro-Chem has also supplied explosives directly to Israel.

The company declined to comment and said its work follows international law.

Reliance on a single European supplier has created a bottleneck for the U.S. and its allies. The shortage has slowed deliveries of artillery shells to Ukraine and has even forced Kyiv to ration ammunition.

Western governments are also racing to rebuild depleted stockpiles at home.

Estimates place Nitro-Chem's annual output at about 10,000 tons of TNT. That amount would support the production of roughly one million 155mm artillery shells, but pledges to Ukraine for next year exceed that figure.

Nitro-Chem has already taken on major new contracts, including a $310 million agreement to supply the U.S. military from 2027 to 2029.

The U.S. once produced TNT domestically, but the last plant closed in the 1980s because of pollution concerns. This long absence of U.S. production has forced the country to rely almost entirely on foreign suppliers.

A new American TNT plant is now planned, marking the first effort to restart U.S. production in more than three decades. The Pentagon awarded a $435 million contract to build a facility in Kentucky, with completion expected in 2028.

The return of U.S. production is viewed as a critical step toward easing shortages in the future.

The wider industry is also feeling the impact of tight supplies, as TNT is used in mining and construction, and rising prices have increased costs across those sectors.

Analysts warn that the electronics market could be affected because key minerals require large-scale mining operations.

China and Russia produce TNT as well, but neither is considered a practical supplier for the U.S. or its allies.