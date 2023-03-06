×
Tags: nato | germany | ukraine | unitedkingdom | us | russia

NATO Planning 'Air Policing Missions' Near Russia

By    |   Monday, 06 March 2023 07:44 PM EST

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, will soon be taking to the Eastern European skies to execute "air policing missions" near Russia's border, according to a British intelligence official.

In the Sky News report, via Newsweek, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the United Kingdom and Germany are slated to conduct a joint-operation mission over the Baltic nation of Estonia — which shares the eastern border of Russia — to help ensure "the security of Europe's skies" and also fortify "NATO's presence in eastern Europe."

According to Wallace, the U.K. plans to send 300 Royal Air Force personnel to lead the mission; and Germany will be providing Typhoon jets to the Ukraine.

On Monday, Erwan Lagadec, a professor of international affairs at George Washington University, told Newsweek that NATO began similar operations as soon as the Baltic states joined in 2004, given how those countries had "limited air force capabilities."

These types of operations were further expanded after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

"While there's been a clear operational need for the mission ever since 2014, and even more so 2022, it's served as a high-political signal as well, in that it has allowed Western Allies ... to affirm their solidarity with the Baltics and their concern vis-a-vis Russia's military posture more generally," Lagadec told Newsweek.

The "air policing" mission will likely add to the existing tension between Russian President Vladimir Putin and NATO leadership, who have been supporting Ukraine from afar in its war with Russia. 

For years, long before the Russia-Ukraine war launched on Feb. 24, 2022, Russian authorities have vocally opposed the eastern expansion of NATO — which could soon include the formal acceptance of Sweden and Finland.

Wallace characterized the air policing operation as another sign of NATO's unity against the Russia.

"Joint operations of this kind, demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO alliance and our shared resolve to maintain peace and security across the region," said Wallace.

If Finland joins the alliance, as expected, six NATO members would then share direct border access with Russia: Latvia, Estonia, Norway, Lithuania, and Poland already do.

Sweden is nestled between Norway and Finland.

Ukraine isn't a NATO member, but a number of alliance countries have supported the Ukrainian forces during their war with Russia.

According to NATO statistics, the unified group currently shares 754 border miles with Russia; if Finland joins in, the defensive alliance would extend by another 832 miles.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Newsfront
Monday, 06 March 2023 07:44 PM
