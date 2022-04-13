×
National Guard Removes Service Member Charged in Capitol Riot

Protesters clash with police as people try to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 April 2022 06:39 PM

A member of the Virginia National Guard has been removed from service after he pled guilty to charges connected to the Capitol riot last year, Military.com reports.

Jacob Fracker, a corporal with the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 29th Infantry Division, was arrested about one week after the attack on the Capitol building. Since then, he has remained serving in the National Guard but has not been allowed to perform military duties. He pleaded guilty last month to a federal conspiracy charge.

"Now that his civilian charges have been adjudicated, the process has started for an administrative separation from the Virginia Army National Guard," Virginia Guard spokesperson Alfred Puryear told Military.com in a statement.

Military.com notes that it's unclear what discharge status or benefits Fracker, who is still awaiting sentencing, will receive. 

Fracker testified on Thursday that he was trying to keep former President Donald Trump in office when he participated in the riot.

"I felt like we had maybe been heard by whoever it was we needed to be heard by," he said, according to NBC News. "Maybe, possibly, have the election results overturned."

Fracker and his co-defendant, Thomas Robertson, were both dismissed from their jobs as police officers in Rocky Mount, Virginia shortly after their arrests last year. Unlike Fracker, Robertson did not plead guilty and instead went to trial, which began earlier this month.

