Trump: National Archives Story Just Another Fake News 'Scam'

The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday. The agency said the matter has been referred to the Justice Department.

For his part, Trump issued a statement Friday night denying any irregularities or wrongdoing, and alleging political motivations in the story being circulated.

"The National Archives did not 'find' anything, they were given, upon request, Presidential Records in an ordinary and routine process to ensure the preservation of my legacy and in accordance with the Presidential Records Act," Trump's statement from his Save America PAC read. "If this was anyone but 'Trump,' there would be no story here. Instead, the Democrats are in search of their next scam."

Trump said that his administration was focused on accomplishments foreign and domestic, and not on tinkering with files.

"Now, Russia is invading Ukraine, our economy is being destroyed, our border is once again overrun, and the mandate continues," Trump's statement continued. "Instead of focusing on America, the media just wants to talk about their plan to 'get' Trump. The people won't stand for it any longer!"

In a response to a Feb. 9 letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the National Archives confirmed reports Trump took government records with him down to Florida after he left office in January 2021.

House lawmakers had opened an investigation and the National Archives has reportedly asked the Justice Department to look into the matter. The Justice Department and the FBI have not yet said what, if anything, they will do.

"The Fake News is making it seem like me, as the president of the United States, was working in a filing room," Tump's statement read. "No, I was busy destroying ISIS, building the greatest economy America had ever seen, brokering Peace deals, making sure Russia didn' t attack Ukraine, making sure China didn't take over Taiwan, making sure there was no inflation, creating an energy independent country, rebuilding our military and law enforcement, saving our Second Amendment, protecting our border, and cutting taxes.

