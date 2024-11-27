Nate Silver: Harris Campaign Folks Are 'Nonplayer Characters'

Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign advisers are a bunch of "nonplayer characters," as was made clear in their "Pod Save America" interview, pollster Nate Silver said Wednesday.

Pulling from a transcript from the podcast of Harris' team complaining that the vice president got treated unfairly for doing more traditional media than President-elect Donald Trump, Silver commented that "Harris didn't do a solo network interview until late September.

"Which who cares, fine, the networks don't matter so much. Then she did a bunch toward the end of the race. But she was legit not doing a lot of traditional media. That was the campaign's choice, not some conspiracy."

Silver then scrutinized Harris' team for projecting a complex that they had no way of impacting the outcome of the election despite having a billion-dollar war chest.

"The Harris campaign folks are the most non-agentic people I've encountered in a position of comparable decision-making authority. They don't even see themselves as victims so much as nonplayer characters with no will of their own."

Nonplayer characters or nonplayable characters are derogatory terms stemming from the gaming community that refer to a person who has no thoughts or opinions of their own, who repeat the cliches and is beholden to the programming set for them by the powers that be.