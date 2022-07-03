NASA: Mysterious Rocket Crashes on Moon

NASA announced last week that a rocket of unknown national origin crashed into the moon earlier this year, producing the rare feat of double crater impact on the surface.

According to NASA, the agency's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which collects moon data, spotted two craters after the "mystery rocket body" crashed into the moon on March 4, with the eastern crater measuring roughly 19.5 yards in diameter and the western about 17.5 yards in diameter.

The agency said the double crater might have formed because the rocket held a large mass on each end of it. This is unusual because a rocket usually holds most of its mass on one end, where the engines are located.

NASA added that no known rocket body has ever formed a double crater.

On Thursday, Chron reported no space-capable country had claimed the rocket.