Nancy Pelosi Will Throw First Pitch at Gay-Themed Game

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is no stranger to gay causes. Now, the former speaker of the House will throw out the first pitch at a gay-themed baseball game.

Major League Baseball's longest-running LGBTQ-themed event will take place on Tuesday, the Washington Nationals' "Night OUT" game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, The Hill reported.

The San Francisco representative is being recognized for "her long-standing commitment to fighting for the rights and dignities of the LGBTQ+ community," the Nationals said in a Monday statement.

The team said a portion of ticket sales at the 18th annual "Night OUT" will be donated to Team DC, an organization "that educates the LGBTQ community on the benefits of individual and team sports participation."

Pelosi has been a longtime supporter of marriage equality, increased funding for AIDS research, and has attended many gay events in Washington, the Washington Blade reported.

Last November, the Human Rights Campaign, America's largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, issued a statement following Pelosi's announcement of her plans to step down from Democratic leadership but continue to represent her constituents in California's 11th Congressional District in the House.

"Speaker Pelosi has been the tip of the spear on watershed advancements for the LGBTQ+ community," HRC President Kelley Robinson said in a statement, pointing to her 1987 speech on the AIDS crisis and "forceful advocacy for marriage equality long before its mainstream popularity," both before she was elected speaker.