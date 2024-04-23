Pelosi Calls on Netanyahu to Resign

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., became the latest high-ranking Democrat to meddle into Israel's governmental affairs, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign, claiming he is an obstacle to peace.

Pelosi's comments Monday in an interview with Irish media outlet RTE during a visit to Ireland share the same sentiments as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the highest-ranking Jewish politician in the U.S. who on March 14 said Netanyahu's government "no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7" and called for new elections.

"He has been [an obstacle for peace] for years," Pelosi said. "I don't know whether he's afraid of peace, incapable of peace, or just doesn't want peace. But he has been an obstacle for the two-state solution."

On Monday, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, chief of the Israel Defense Forces' Military Intelligence Directorate, announced his resignation over his role in the failures that led to Iranian-backed Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel.

Following the terrorist attack, Israel began a military operation in the Gaza Strip with a goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the remaining hostages.

"We recognize Israel's right to protect itself," Pelosi said. "We reject the policy and practice of Netanyahu – terrible. What could be worse than what he has done in response [to the Oct. 7 terrorist attack]?

"First of all, the exposure. See, his intelligence officer resigned, he should resign. He's ultimately responsible."

Her comments came three days after the House passed a foreign aid package that included $26 billion for Israel and humanitarian relief for Palestinians in Gaza. Pelosi claimed House Republicans were against providing any humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in Gaza.

"The biggest advocate for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians has been Joe Biden," she said. "He's the only one advocating at that level."

Newsmax reached out to Netanyahu's office for comment.