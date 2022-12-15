×
Tags: nancy pelosi | attack | paul pelosi | alexandra pelosi

Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Blames Republicans for Attack on Her Father

Alexandra Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi
Alexandra Pelosi, left, and Nancy Pelosi attend the Premiere of Pelosi In The House at National Archives Museum on Monday in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for HBO)

Thursday, 15 December 2022 04:00 PM EST

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter on Thursday said Republicans were to blame for the assault on her father.

"A lot of Republicans feel that it's not fair to say you can blame this kind of attack on the Republicans," Alexandra Pelosi told the hosts of "The View."

"My sister married a Republican. [A] nice guy, and she says, 'You can't blame these things on Republicans.' I say, 'Look, everybody who voted for Trump did not storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, but everyone who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 voted for Donald Trump,' " Pelosi explained.

"I'm not saying that my brother-in-law is the kind of person who would storm into somebody's house and attack them in the middle of the night, but the talk that is out there trickles down to people who are ...," she began.

"Susceptible," Joy Behar chimed in.

Paul Pelosi was attacked at his home in late October by a suspect allegedly searching for his wife, Nancy.

He later underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands.

Alexandra Pelosi on Thursday said it's been a dark time for her entire family.

"I have been so depressed since this happened," she said.

Alexandra Pelosi also blamed social media for her father's attack, stating that it "is destroying the fabric of this country."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

