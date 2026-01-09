WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: musk | xai | image generation | grok

Musk's AI Bot Grok Limits Image Generation on X to Paid Users

Friday, 09 January 2026 07:20 AM EST

Elon Musk's startup xAI has restricted the image generation function on its ⁠Grok chatbot on social media platform X to paid subscribers, after the tool's use of AI to create sexualized images sparked a widespread backlash.

The chatbot's image generation had allowed users on X to edit or create sexualized photos, which ‍Reuters found was used to generate images of women and ‍children in minimal clothing, often without the consent of the individuals depicted.

A torrent of semi-nude images on X led ⁠to European lawmakers urging legal action, with German media minister Wolfram Weimer describing them as the "industrialisation of sexual harassment" and the European Commission calling ​them illegal.

Grok told X users on Friday that image generation and editing features were now available only to paying subscribers.

The standalone Grok app, which operates separately from ‍X, still allows users to generate images without a subscription.

A Reuters reporter asked Grok ⁠on X to convert a picture of himself into one wearing a bikini, echoing what has become a common request over the last week by users. The bot did not do so and posted in reply that the tool ⁠was only available to paying subscribers ​of the social media ⁠platform.

In what seemed to be an automated response, xAI replied to an emailed Reuters request ‍for comment by saying "Legacy Media Lies." X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ‌European Commission said on Monday such images circulating on X were unlawful and appalling, while Britain's data regulator said it had asked the platform to explain ⁠how ​it was complying with data ‍protection laws following concerns that Grok was generating sexually abusive images of women.

Musk said last week that anyone using Grok ‍to create illegal content would face the same consequences as uploading such material directly.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


