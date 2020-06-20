Muhammad Ali's Son Calls Black Lives Matter 'Racist' 'Devils'

The son of Muhammad Ali said his father would not agree with Black Lives Matter, referring to the cause as "racist" and its members as "devils," according to the New York Post.

Speaking on the fourth anniversary of the iconic boxer's death, Muhammad Ali Jr. talked about how the protests devolved into looting and violence in response to the death of George Floyd.

"Don't bust up s**t, don't trash the place," Ali told the Post. "You can peacefully protest.

"My father would have said, 'They ain't nothing but devils.' My father said all lives matter. I don't think he'd agree," Ali said.

Ali called the Black Lives Matter movement divisive.

"I think it's racist," Ali said. "It's not just Black Lives Matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everybody's life matters. God loves everyone — he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is."

He praised President Donald Trump's leadership while in office, saying his father would approve of his work.

"I think Trump's a good president," Ali said. "My father would have supported him. Trump's not a racist. He's for all the people. Democrats are the ones who are racist and not for everybody."

Ali continued, "These [Democrat politicians] saying Black Lives Matter, who the hell are you to say that? You're not even black."

He went on to recount two instances where he was detained and questioned by the TSA after Trump issued a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries. Each time Ali was released.

Even after the detainment, Ali contends he has never been profiled by the police because of his race.

"Not all the police are bad, there's just a few," he said. "There's a handful of police that are crooked; they should be locked up. I never had a bad scene with a cop. They've always been nice and protect me. I don't have a problem with them."

He even called out former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as a prime example of the apathy Democrats have for the black community.

"Democrats don't give a s**t about anybody. Hillary Clinton doesn't give a s**t; she's trying not to get locked up," Ali said.

He added, "Trump is much better than Clinton and Obama.

"The only one to do what he said he would do is Donald Trump."