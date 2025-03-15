Moscow Invites Musk for Mars Collaboration

The head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, propositioned Elon Musk Saturday morning on X that Russia and the United States should work collaboratively on a mission to Mars.

Dmitriev, who is currently serving as Russia's chief economic envoy to the U.S., posted to X that "2025 is the 50th anniversary of the first international spaceflight: the Apollo-Soyuz mission."

"Shall 2029," he asked, "be the year of a joint US-Russia mission to Mars, [Musk]? Our minds & technology should serve the glory of humanity, not its destruction."

Dmitriev's proposition came in response to a post Musk wrote early Saturday morning, announcing that his company SpaceX would be sending its Starship spacecraft to Mars next year while carrying Tesla's humanoid android Optimus in its cargo.

Musk, so far, has not replied to Dmitriev. But the Russian ambassador's bid comes at a time when the two superpowers seek peace negotiations over Russia's war with Ukraine. Last month, Dmitriev attended talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia about an end of the war deal. The meeting ended with both sides showing a willingness to revamp diplomatic and economic relations.

Moreover — and despite the conflict in Western Europe — cooperation between the U.S. and Russia on space-related matters has stayed consistent. Most recently, NASA and Russia's Roscosmos agreed to extend cross-flights to the International Space Station through 2026.

And last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to RT, suggested that Russia should collaborate with Musk on scientific endeavors once the billionaire makes his exit from governmental affairs.