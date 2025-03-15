WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: moscow | mars | russia | collaboration

Moscow Invites Musk for Mars Collaboration

By    |   Saturday, 15 March 2025 01:58 PM EDT

The head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, propositioned Elon Musk Saturday morning on X that Russia and the United States should work collaboratively on a mission to Mars.

Dmitriev, who is currently serving as Russia's chief economic envoy to the U.S., posted to X that "2025 is the 50th anniversary of the first international spaceflight: the Apollo-Soyuz mission."

"Shall 2029," he asked, "be the year of a joint US-Russia mission to Mars, [Musk]? Our minds & technology should serve the glory of humanity, not its destruction."

Dmitriev's proposition came in response to a post Musk wrote early Saturday morning, announcing that his company SpaceX would be sending its Starship spacecraft to Mars next year while carrying Tesla's humanoid android Optimus in its cargo.

Musk, so far, has not replied to Dmitriev. But the Russian ambassador's bid comes at a time when the two superpowers seek peace negotiations over Russia's war with Ukraine. Last month, Dmitriev attended talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia about an end of the war deal. The meeting ended with both sides showing a willingness to revamp diplomatic and economic relations.

Moreover — and despite the conflict in Western Europe — cooperation between the U.S. and Russia on space-related matters has stayed consistent. Most recently, NASA and Russia's Roscosmos agreed to extend cross-flights to the  International Space Station through 2026.

And last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to RT, suggested that Russia should collaborate with Musk on scientific endeavors once the billionaire makes his exit from governmental affairs.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, propositioned Elon Musk Saturday morning on X that Russia and the United States should work collaboratively on a mission to Mars.
moscow, mars, russia, collaboration
255
2025-58-15
Saturday, 15 March 2025 01:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved