Officials Buying Monkeypox Vaccines Following First US Infection

Monkeypox
This 1997 image provided by the CDC shows the right arm and torso of a patient whose skin displayed a number of lesions due to monkeypox. As more cases are detected in Europe and North America in 2022, some scientists say they are baffled by the spread in developed countries. (CDC via AP)

Friday, 20 May 2022 02:30 PM

U.S. government officials are placing orders for millions of doses of monkeypox vaccines amid a worldwide outbreak and a possible case in New York City, the Independent reports.

Officials placed a $119 million order for 13 million doses of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine, which according to the company has proven effective at preventing infection by both the monkeypox and smallpox viruses. Officials are also prepared to spend an additional $180 million if necessary.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that "the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to, but milder than, the symptoms of smallpox." Monkeypox can cause flu-like symptoms, rash, and swelling of the lymph nodes.

Monkeypox does not occur naturally in the U.S., according to the CDC, and most cases of the virus have been found in people who have recently traveled abroad. Monkeypox is typically found in Africa, and the CDC notes that "in Africa, monkeypox has been shown to cause death in as many as 1 in 10 persons who contract the disease."

The CDC said in a statement earlier this week that it has confirmed a monkeypox infection in a Massachusetts resident who recently traveled to Canada.

"Many of these global reports of monkeypox cases are occurring within sexual networks. However, healthcare providers should be alert to any rash that has features typical of monkeypox. We're asking the public to contact their healthcare provider if they have a new rash and are concerned about monkeypox," said Dr. Inger Damon, a CDC expert on pox viruses.

