Moldova President: Unification With Romania Depends On the People

Moldova President Maia Sandu said her country's unification with Romania would be possible if citizens wanted it.

"This can only happen with the support of the people," she said, Jurnal.md reported.

"When the people say they want this, it will happen. As long as the people do not want this or there is not a critical mass of people to support this goal, then …"

Sandu offered a similar answer when asked about Moldova possibly joining NATO. Public opinion polls, however, did not signal strong support for the move.

"The answer is the same, it is the decision of the citizens," Sandi told Jurnal.md. "It was the decision of the citizens when they voted in the Constitution. Today we can see in the polls what is the attitude of the majority of citizens regarding this issue."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February also has threatened neighboring Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries.

Sandu on Wednesday said Moldova, even as a neutral country, needed to invest more in its armed forces. She stressed the importance of building a functioning and modern army capable of responding to modern challenges.

"A strong and well-equipped army gives the country freedom of action, self-confidence and strategic choices," Sandu said, Romania-Insider.com reported. "Therefore, we must make serious financial and logistical efforts to build a professional, modern, and equipped army."

Earlier this month, British military intelligence said Moscow was trying to replenish its forces in Ukraine by recruiting in the breakaway Transdniestria region.

Transdniestria is a narrow strip of land held by pro-Russian separatists that runs along the east of Moldova and comes to within about 25 miles of the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

Moldova officials said reports that Russia's army was trying to recruit Moldovan citizens were dangerous and they were discussing all matters of concern with Russian officials.

Reuters contributed to this story.