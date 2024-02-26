Sen. McConnell: Not Going to Let Government Shut Down

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday that Senate Republicans will not let the government shut down, and warned his colleagues Americans will be watching closely how Congress responds.

Funding for the departments of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs is set to run out by the end of the week. Next week, funding for the bulk of the other government agencies will expire if Congress does not act.

"We're not going to allow the government to shut down," McConnell told reporters as he walked to the Senate chamber, The Hill reported.

On the Senate floor, McConnell warned "without action by Friday, the country would face needless disruptions to agriculture, transportation, military construction, and essential services at the VA," adding "it is harmful to the country, and it never produces positive outcomes – on policy or politics."

"What's more — a shutdown this week is entirely avoidable," he said, according to a transcript of his speech posted on his website. "The Senate passed full-year appropriations for each of these important areas four months ago. And our House colleagues have produced full-year legislation of their own.

"We have the means — and just enough time this week — to avoid a shutdown and to make serious headway on annual appropriations. But as always, the task at hand will require that everyone rows in the same direction: toward clean appropriations and away from poison pills. Needless to say, millions of Americans will be watching carefully to see whether and how Congress fulfills its responsibility this week."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, ranking member of the Appropriations Committee, told The Hill "substantive" differences remain between Democrat and Republican negotiators in both chambers.

"I think we're making real progress despite the chatter you may hear," she said. "I talked to the Speaker [Mike Johnson, R-La.] today and I've been in touch with the staff and also with my counterparts on the defense subcommittee.

"I'm hopeful that we can avoid a government shutdown, which would be a disaster, and actually move some bills this week."