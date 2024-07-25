McConnell: Crack Down on Anti-Israel Protesters

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called for stern legal actions against protesters who clashed with police near the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The activists were angered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress, The Washington Times reported.

McConnell, R-Ky., called for equal law enforcement, noting the severe measures taken against the Capitol rioters on Jan. 6, 2021.

"My view has always been that when extremists conspire to sow chaos and violate our nation's capital, the government should throw the book at them, no matter their motivation, no matter their politics," McConnell said. "But will they pursue the lawless radicals inspired by Oct. 7 with equal vigor? Will the district's own government exercise the authority Congress has given it to maintain order and discourage lawless behavior? I'm not holding my breath."

The protests occurred at Columbus Circle, a plaza between Union Station and the Capitol. Demonstrators expressed their anger toward Netanyahu, defacing monuments with pro-Hamas messages and replacing American flags with Palestinian flags.

Video footage showed protesters attacking U.S. Park Police officers who were trying to maintain order. Columbus Circle is under the jurisdiction of the Park Police. Reports indicate that more than 20 protesters were arrested during the demonstrations.