Johnson: Meeting With McConnell 'Productive'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., paid a visit to the White House on Thursday to discuss legislative priorities and cooperation with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Following their discussions, Johnson posted on X, "Leader McConnell and I had a productive meeting this afternoon. I'm looking forward to working together to advance a conservative agenda."

McConnell also shared his sentiments on X, stating, "@SpeakerJohnson and I just had a great meeting. We're committed to meeting our nation's biggest challenges with strong Republican leadership."

Johnson, a conservative evangelical Christian, also responded to the mass shooting in Maine Wednesday.

"We're really, really hopeful and prayerful. Prayer is appropriate at a time like this, that the evil can end, and the senseless violence can stop.

"This is a dark time in America," Johnson said at the Capitol on his first full day as speaker.

Johnson led lawmakers in approving a resolution supporting Israel and condemning Hamas.

Lawmakers then resumed work on a stalled government funding bill. Republicans rescheduled their work period to advance funding bills ahead of the Nov. 17 government funding deadline.

Johnson's legislative priorities include passing a short-term funding bill to prevent a November shutdown. While he emphasizes support for Israel, he's shown limited enthusiasm for additional funding for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

