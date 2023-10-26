×
Tags: mitch mcconnell | house | speaker | mike johnson | funding | israel | cooperation

Johnson: Meeting With McConnell 'Productive'

By    |   Thursday, 26 October 2023 09:37 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., paid a visit to the White House on Thursday to discuss legislative priorities and cooperation with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Following their discussions, Johnson posted on X, "Leader McConnell and I had a productive meeting this afternoon. I'm looking forward to working together to advance a conservative agenda."

McConnell also shared his sentiments on X, stating, "@SpeakerJohnson and I just had a great meeting. We're committed to meeting our nation's biggest challenges with strong Republican leadership."

Johnson, a conservative evangelical Christian, also responded to the mass shooting in Maine Wednesday.

"We're really, really hopeful and prayerful. Prayer is appropriate at a time like this, that the evil can end, and the senseless violence can stop.

"This is a dark time in America," Johnson said at the Capitol on his first full day as speaker.

Johnson led lawmakers in approving a resolution supporting Israel and condemning Hamas.

Lawmakers then resumed work on a stalled government funding bill. Republicans rescheduled their work period to advance funding bills ahead of the Nov. 17 government funding deadline.

Johnson's legislative priorities include passing a short-term funding bill to prevent a November shutdown. While he emphasizes support for Israel, he's shown limited enthusiasm for additional funding for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

