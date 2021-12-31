Missouri Set to Let COVID State of Emergency Expire Despite Surge

Missouri GOP Gov. Mike Parson is allowing the COVID-19 state of emergency to expire Friday despite a surge in cases and a record-high single-day tally of infections for the pandemic, reports the Missouri Independent.

"Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present," Parson said in a press release.

"Over the last 22 months, we have coordinated with local, state, and private partners to mitigate COVID-19 and work towards returning to normalcy," Parson said. "We all now know how to best fight and prevent serious illness from this virus. The state stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency."

Missouri surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases Thursday. Positive test results have skyrocketed in the state in December, jumping from a 13.2% seven-day average at the start of the month to 16% in the most recent update from health officials.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said it was disappointed in Parson's decision.

"As health care providers, we will continue to do all we can to meet the burgeoning health care needs of COVID and non-COVID patients, but those efforts are made more difficult with the expiration of the emergency order," it said in a statement, according to Fox2Now.

The order, it said, allowed for "expanded utilization of telehealth services, the ability to exceed licensed bed capacity when required by demand, and the opportunity to eliminate barriers to testing and treatment of COVID patients in partnership with the Department of Health and Senior Services."