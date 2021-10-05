×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Law Enforcement | missouri | defund | police | judge

Missouri Judge Rules Against Defunding Police

Missouri Judge Rules Against Defunding Police

A demonstrator holds a sign calling for the defunding of the Kansas City, Mo, Police Department as a police helicopter flies overhead at a rally on June 13, 2020. A judge ruled on Tuesday that the City Council was in violation of state law for reallocating millions of dollars away from the city's police department. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 October 2021 08:39 PM

A Missouri judge ruled on Tuesday that the Kansas City Council was in violation of state law for reallocating millions of dollars away from the city's police department.

According to KMBC, Mayor Quinton Lucas and the City Council in May sought to reduce the Kansas City Police Department's budget by $42.3 million. The same month, the Kansas City police board filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the ordinances to remove funding.

According to The Hill, the funding pulled was to be used for community programs to prevent crime.

But a Jackson County judge ruled that the ordinances used to pull the funding were an overstep of the City Council's authority. The judge subsequently ordered that the funding be returned to the police department.

"Today, a Jackson County Judge sided with the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners and the Attorney General's Office and struck down Kansas City's illegal attempt to defund the police," a press release from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office read.

"This is a huge win for the people of Kansas City and law enforcement officers who work every single day to keep their communities safe."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Missouri judge ruled on Tuesday that the Kansas City Council was in violation of state law for reallocating millions of dollars away from the city's police department.
missouri, defund, police, judge
191
2021-39-05
Tuesday, 05 October 2021 08:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved