Missouri Judge Allows GOP-Backed Congressional Map to Stand

A Missouri judge on Thursday allowed a new Republican-backed congressional map to remain in place ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, dealing a setback to legal challenges from left-leaning groups.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Adam Caine ruled the map complies with the Missouri Constitution, rejecting claims from the Campaign Legal Center (CLC), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and the ACLU of Missouri that the plan was unlawful.

The organizations filed suit on behalf of voters, arguing the mid-decade redistricting effort violated a constitutional requirement that districts be compact.

After the ruling, the groups said in a joint statement the court “misapplied the law” and “overlooked overwhelming evidence” that the new map violates the state constitution.

“Drawn under direct pressure from the Trump administration, the map divides the Kansas City area across multiple sprawling districts in clear violation of that constitutional mandate,” the groups said in a statement. “If allowed to stand, it would represent a significant setback for fair representation in Missouri.”

However, the court concluded the congressional plan meets the constitutional standard for compact districts, according to a filing shared by the ACLU.

Missouri Republicans approved the new House map earlier this year following calls from the White House and national GOP leaders to pursue mid-decade redistricting.

The revised map could give Republicans an additional pickup opportunity in the reliably red Show Me State, potentially boosting the GOP delegation to seven seats while leaving Democrats with one.

The plan specifically targets Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver, D-Mo.'s, 5th Congressional District in Kansas City. The redrawn district splits the urban center and adds rural territory, changes that could make the seat more favorable to Republicans.

Cleaver, who has held the seat for about two decades, won reelection in 2024 with 60% of the vote after district lines were adjusted in 2022. He previously criticized the push for mid-decade redistricting as “very dangerous.”

Meanwhile, the Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments earlier this week in a separate challenge over whether lawmakers were permitted to redraw districts mid-decade under the state constitution.

Democrats have criticized Missouri’s new map as a partisan power grab as battles over redistricting intensify nationwide.

Republicans have also passed new congressional maps in Texas and North Carolina and are considering additional changes in Florida ahead of the midterms.

At the same time, voters in California approved a Democrat-friendly redistricting plan, and Virginians will vote next month on a similar proposal. Democrats also gained a potential pickup opportunity in Utah after a court ordered a new congressional map.