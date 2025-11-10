Miss. Man Arrested for Antisemitic Incident With Portnoy

Starkville Police on Monday arrested a Mississippi man accused of making antisemitic comments at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, TMZ reports.

Patrick McClintock, 20, was taken into custody and charged with disturbing the peace.

Investigators say he tossed coins at Portnoy and yelled "F—k the Jews" while Portnoy was recording a "One Bite" review outside a Starkville restaurant on Nov. 7.

"Every person has the right to feel safe and respected in our community," Sgt. G. Brandon Lovelady said in a statement.

"Offensive words alone are protected, but when behavior disrupts a public event or risks violence, the Starkville Police Department will take steps to help maintain safety and security.

"The State of Mississippi allows courts to impose enhanced penalties if a violation meets the criteria for bias-motivated or discriminatory reasons. This remains under investigation," he added.

McClintock was a student at Mississippi State University. He withdrew following the incident, per TMZ.

Portnoy on Sunday told CBS News he's experiencing daily antisemitism.

"It's every day now. Like, there's a definitive shift in what's going on," Portnoy told Tony Dokoupil in an interview that will air next Sunday.

"For me, being a Jewish person, like, you got to step up," he said.

"You're kind of someone people look up to in the Jewish community. You have to be, like, 'All right, this is not normal ha-ha with the guys. People are coming up with real hate.'"

Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. have soared almost 900% in the last 10 years, according to an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) report released in April of this year.