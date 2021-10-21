×
Minnesota Ex-Officer Resentenced to 57 Months for Australian Woman's Shooting Death
Former Minneapolis Police officer Mohamed Noor (C) arrives with his lawyers Thomas Plunkett (R) and Peter Wold (L) for the beginning of his trial on April 1, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty)

Thursday, 21 October 2021 01:07 PM

A Minnesota judge on Thursday sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor to 57 months in prison, the maximum penalty possible, for fatally shooting an Australian woman after she called police to report a possible sexual assault in 2017.

The resentencing followed a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling last month to vacate Noor's third-degree murder conviction and order that he be resentenced on a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk, 40, who called police on the night of July 15, 2017, after hearing a woman scream near her home.

In 2019, a jury acquitted Noor, 35, of second-degree murder but convicted him of third-degree "depraved-mind murder" and second-degree manslaughter, and he was sentenced to 12-1/2 years in prison. 

A Minnesota judge on Thursday sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor to 57 months in prison, the maximum penalty possible, for fatally shooting an Australian woman after she called police to report a possible sexual assault in 2017.
