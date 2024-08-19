Minn. Delegation Sees Unusual Placement at Dem. Convention

Despite being the home state of the vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, Minnesota's delegation has the "nosebleed" seats at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), partly due to a notable number of "uncommitted" delegates, NBC News reported.

At a typical DNC, the home state delegations of the presidential and vice presidential nominees are usually front and center, enjoying prime seating near the stage. However, Minnesota's delegation — home to vice presidential nominee Tim Walz — is placed further from the spotlight this year. This seating arrangement reflects the complex dynamics of electoral politics and the sudden shift in the Democratic ticket, as well as the composition of the delegation itself.

The Minnesota delegation is marked by a significant number of "uncommitted" delegates, a factor that has contributed to their placement away from the stage. According to a convention organizer, Minnesota's delegation includes 11 of the 30 uncommitted delegates, the largest contingent among the 57 voting delegations present.

These delegates have declined to back Kamala Harris as the nominee, citing dissatisfaction with the Biden administration's response to Israel's war in Gaza. Although these 30 delegates represent only a small fraction of the more than 4,000 delegates, their presence could be disruptive if seated too close to the podium.

Meanwhile, critical to the presidential electoral strategy, the Pennsylvania delegation has been given a prominent spot in front of the stage alongside California's sizable bloc. Despite no longer being a candidate, President Joe Biden's Delaware delegation also holds a place of honor, nestled within the Pennsylvania delegation and near the host state of Illinois.

While Democratic officials remain confident that the convention will proceed smoothly, with minimal disruptions from the uncommitted delegates, they recall that the 2016 convention, held in Philadelphia, was far more contentious, with a significant number of delegates then backing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, making their dissatisfaction with Hillary Clinton's nomination loudly known.

"We're obviously a big-tent party. We embrace the fact that there's a lot of people with a wide diversity of views on all sorts of topics. We don't run away from that," said Alex Hornbrook, the Democratic National Convention executive director.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., warned that interrupting the proceedings would ultimately benefit Donald Trump, adding, "No matter how profoundly they feel, no matter how righteous they believe their cause to be, I do believe people should be heard, but there's a space and place to do so."

Predictably, reliably Republican states like Iowa, Arkansas, and Indiana have been seated far from the stage, with some delegations positioned in the rear of the arena. Even Florida, once a crucial battleground state, has one of the most remote seating arrangements, located behind network broadcast positions and a large camera riser.

As the convention unfolds, the "uncommitted" delegates have requested a speaking slot. However, Jaime Harrison, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, has not committed to allowing that. "I think people will be — at the end of all of this — content because they will see themselves in some form or fashion on that stage," Harrison told reporters.