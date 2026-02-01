WATCH TV LIVE

5-Year-Old Liam Conejo Ramos and Father Return to Minnesota from Texas Detention Facility

5-Year-Old Liam Conejo Ramos and Father Return to Minnesota from Texas Detention Facility
People hold signs in reference to five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos who was held by immigration officers, during the "ICE out of Minnesota: Day of Truth and Freedom" protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 23, 2026. (Getty)

Sunday, 01 February 2026 11:42 AM EST

Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, who were detained by immigration officers in Minnesota and held at an ICE facility in Texas, have been released following a judge’s order. They have returned to Minnesota, according to the office of Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro.

The two were detained in a Minneapolis suburb on Jan. 20. They were taken to a detention facility in Dilley, Texas.

Katherine Schneider, a spokesperson for the Democratic congressman, confirmed the two had arrived home. She said Castro picked them up from Dilley on Saturday night and escorted them home on Sunday to Minnesota.

The Associated Press emailed the Department of Homeland Security for comment on the father and son’s release. There was no immediate response.

Images of the young boy wearing a bunny hat and Spider-Man backpack and surrounded by immigration officers drew outrage about the Trump administration's crackdown in Minneapolis.

Neighbors and school officials say that federal immigration officers used the preschooler as “bait” by telling him to knock on the door to his house so that his mother would answer. The Department of Homeland Security has called that description of events an “abject lie.” It said the father fled on foot and left the boy in a running vehicle in their driveway.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

