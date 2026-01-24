Minneapolis Police Chief: Killed Man 'Lawful Gun Owner'

A 37-year-old Minneapolis man who city officials said had no criminal record beyond parking and traffic tickets was the person shot and killed Saturday in south Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, in a press conference, reported the victim as a 37-year-old white male Minneapolis resident and said police believe "he is an American citizen." The victim has since been identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti.

"The only interaction that we are aware of with law enforcement has been for traffic tickets, and we believe he is a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry," O'Hara added.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said that the man that the person had a firearm with two magazines and that the situation was "evolving."

DHS distributed a photo of a handgun they said was on Pretti.

The scene of the shooting, where protests continue, has been declared an "unlawful assembly" and a heavy police response is in place as crowds gather near the scene.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting arrived to find an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Life-saving aid was being rendered when officers arrived, and the man was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, said O'Hara.

He added that the department's information about what led up to the shooting was "very limited," and that city officers have not received an official account from federal agencies. O'Hara said he has seen the video circulating on social media and requested the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to lead the investigation.

He said the FBI was also believed to be on scene.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, also speaking during the press conference, condemned the incident and called on President Donald Trump to end what he and other officials referred to as "Operation Metro Surge."

He complained of masked federal agents "occupying" city streets and warned the operation was fueling anger and instability.

O'Hara said Minneapolis police have established a command post and that representatives from local, county, state and regional agencies were assisting, including the Minnesota State Patrol and sheriff's offices.

He said the department conducted an emergency recall of all sworn personnel back to duty and was working with the fire department to put out two small fires started in the area.

The National Guard had been notified and was on standby, he said.

Asked about a Department of Homeland Security statement claiming a person approached Border Patrol officers with a 9mm handgun and that an agent fired "defensive shots" during an armed struggle, O'Hara said Minneapolis police were not provided a public safety briefing about what happened before the video began circulating.

He said preliminary information indicated more than one officer discharged a weapon, but he emphasized the investigation was just beginning.

O'Hara also addressed questions about whether city officers were being pushed out of the case, saying he ordered Minneapolis police to maintain the scene after hearing that some officers were told they were not needed or could leave.

Rachel Sayer, the city's emergency management director, said Minneapolis' emergency operations center remained activated and described broad community impacts she attributed to the ongoing federal surge, including residents avoiding public life, businesses closing, and families struggling to access basic needs.

She urged residents to use city resource listings, including mental health, housing, food, and legal assistance.

O'Hara said the city would provide more information later in the day if it becomes available, but stressed that, as of the briefing, federal authorities had not provided Minneapolis officials specific details about the shooting.