Some Floridians Refuse to Leave Home Ahead of Milton

Some Floridians are refusing to leave their homes despite warnings to get out ahead of Hurricane Milton, reported the New York Post.

Marc Tucker, 60, who lives in St. Petersburg, told the Post: "I guess I’m going down with the ship if I have to.

"I live about four blocks from the water. All my neighbors have gone. I’m the only one left on my block. Everyone left but me. They all want me to call them to let them know I’m safe."

After weakening slightly, Milton regained strength Tuesday afternoon and became a Category 5 storm again, with winds of 160 mph. It could make landfall Wednesday night in the Tampa Bay area, which has a population of more than 3.3 million people. The 11 Florida counties under mandatory evacuation orders are home to about 5.9 million people, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Those who defy evacuations orders are on their own, and first responders are not expected to risk their lives to rescue them at the height of the storm.

"You do not have to get on the interstate and go far away," DeSantis told a news conference, assuring residents there would be enough gasoline to fuel their cars for the trip. "You can evacuate tens of miles. You do not have to evacuate hundreds of miles away."

George Beaty, 74, is also defying evacuation orders, per the Post. He planned to shelter with his wife in their longtime Gulfport home at the end of the peninsula.

"Hopefully my house don’t blow away," Beaty said. "This one’s supposed to hit hard. I’m not one to scare but I’m a little scared."

"My wife is worried the house is going to blow away."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.