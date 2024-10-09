WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: milton | hurricane | florida

Some Floridians Refuse to Leave Home Ahead of Milton

By    |   Wednesday, 09 October 2024 05:55 PM EDT

Some Floridians are refusing to leave their homes despite warnings to get out ahead of Hurricane Milton, reported the New York Post.

Marc Tucker, 60, who lives in St. Petersburg, told the Post: "I guess I’m going down with the ship if I have to.

"I live about four blocks from the water. All my neighbors have gone. I’m the only one left on my block. Everyone left but me. They all want me to call them to let them know I’m safe."

After weakening slightly, Milton regained strength Tuesday afternoon and became a Category 5 storm again, with winds of 160 mph. It could make landfall Wednesday night in the Tampa Bay area, which has a population of more than 3.3 million people. The 11 Florida counties under mandatory evacuation orders are home to about 5.9 million people, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Those who defy evacuations orders are on their own, and first responders are not expected to risk their lives to rescue them at the height of the storm.

"You do not have to get on the interstate and go far away," DeSantis told a news conference, assuring residents there would be enough gasoline to fuel their cars for the trip. "You can evacuate tens of miles. You do not have to evacuate hundreds of miles away."

George Beaty, 74, is also defying evacuation orders, per the Post. He planned to shelter with his wife in their longtime Gulfport home at the end of the peninsula.

"Hopefully my house don’t blow away," Beaty said. "This one’s supposed to hit hard. I’m not one to scare but I’m a little scared."

"My wife is worried the house is going to blow away."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Several Floridians are refusing to leave their homes despite warnings to get out ahead of Hurricane Milton, reports the New York Post. Marc Tucker, who lives in St. Petersburg, told the Post: "I guess I’m going down with the ship if I have to.
milton, hurricane, florida
298
2024-55-09
Wednesday, 09 October 2024 05:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved