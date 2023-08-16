Report: Gen. Milley to Assess Israel Military Crisis

Axios reported that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley is heading to Israel to address suspensions of reservists in that nation's military.

According to the report, thousands of Israeli Defense Forces reserve members suspended their service to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reforms, including a recently passed law that limits Israel's Supreme Court from reviewing actions of the right-wing government.

The walkouts include fighter pilots, intelligence, cyber, and special units, many of whom stopped reporting for duty and training several weeks ago, Axios reported.

Milley's visit will assess the impact of the protest on the "readiness" of the Israeli military in the case of war breaking out and implications for U.S. troop deployments in the region.

Israeli Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said the protest is gradually degrading the IDF's ability to be ready for military action as the Air Force is dependent on the reserve fighter pilots training once a week to sharpen their skills, or they are not able to fly, the report said.

"It will be hard to restore the situation to what it was," Bar, who met with a group of pilots last week, told Axios.

The report said the comment angered Netanyahu, who then reprimanded defense leaders during a conference call, demanding they retract the comments. The leaders refused, saying the public needed to know what was going on regarding the impact of the protests.

According to Axios, the military members said they will return to duty if Netanyahu abandons the reforms.

The report said the Pentagon is concerned that the morale crisis in the Israeli military could embolden its enemies like Iran and Hezbollah to conduct provocations that could end up escalating things in the region forcing the U.S. to add troops.

Netanyahu loyalists, including his son, blamed military leaders for the crisis and said that the protesting individuals should be "treated like rebels."

Neither the IDF nor Pentagon officials commented to Axios about Milley's visit. Still, Israeli officials told the news outlet that Milley had planned to visit Israel in June before retiring in October.

The report said that visit was postponed at the last minute when the Wagner mercenary group briefly rebelled against Russian President Vladimir Putin.