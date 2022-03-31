Navy to Name Future Oiler Ship After Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The U.S. Navy announced through a press release on Thursday that the military branch will dedicate a future ship to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

According to Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, the future T-AO 212 replenishment oiler will be named USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg in honor of her work on the high court and women's rights. Ginsburg passed away in 2020.

Her daughter, Jane Ginsburg, will sponsor the new ship.

"As we close out women's history month, it is my absolute honor to name the next T-AO after the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She is a historic figure who vigorously advocated for women's rights and gender equality," Del Toro said.

"As Secretary of the Navy, it is my aim to ensure equality and eliminate gender discrimination across the Department of the Navy," he continued, adding that Ginsburg was "instrumental to why we now have women of all backgrounds, experiences and talents serving within our ranks, side by side with their male Sailor and Marine counterparts."

The selection of the name for the John Lewis-class replenishment oiler follows the convention of honoringthose who fought for civil and human rights. Georgia congressman John Lewis passed away in 2020.

T-AO fleet oilers are designed to transfer fuel to the Navy's active carrier strike groups and can carry up to 162,000 barrels of oil each.

The ships were designed by General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co. They are 742 feet in length, can carry 49,850 tons, and have a speed of 20 knots.