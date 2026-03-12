WATCH TV LIVE

US Military Plane Crashes in Iraq

By    |   Thursday, 12 March 2026 09:17 PM EDT

An American military refueling plane crashed in Iraq on Thursday.

Rescue efforts were underway, according to U.S. Central Command.

The KC-135 aircraft was involved in the conflict against Iran, but Central Command said the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.

Two aircraft were involved, with one landing safely and the other going down in western Iraq, Central Command said. The other plane was also a KC-135 tanker, an official said.

"More information will be made available as the situation develops," Central Command said in a statement. "We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members."

It is unknown if there were any casualties. A KC-135 has a crew of three people.

The tanker is the fourth publicly acknowledged aircraft to crash as part of the U.S. military's operations against Iran.

Three American fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti fire last week.

Seven American troops have been killed and 140 service members have been wounded since the fighting began, the Pentagon said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


