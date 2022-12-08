Defense Bill Calls for Largest Military Pay Raise in 20 Years

Active-duty troops will receive the largest pay raise in decades as part of the annual defense authorization bill.

The proposed legislation is expected to win Congressional approve this month, Military.com reported.

The plan calls for active-duty troops, drilling Guard, and reserve members to receive a 4.6% pay increase. It would be the largest military pay raise in 20 years.

The website noted the 2022 pay increase for the military came to 2.7%.

That expected new pay raise would amount to about $1,300 more over the course of the year for many junior troops and $2,500 for senior enlisted and junior officers.

It would take effect in January and is included in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

It also includes an 11% increase to Basic Allowance for Subsistence rates – a sum received by active-duty troops who live outside the barracks.

Here's how that will break down in 2023, according to Military.com

The monthly BAS payment will increase from $280.29 to $311.68 for officers.

The BAS payment for enlisted members will go from $406.98 to $452.56.

Military.com pointed out the overall increases do not match the 7.7% inflation rate.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is weighing removing COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members.

Republicans are fighting the mandate, saying it has harmed recruitment and cut forces.