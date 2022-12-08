×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: military | pay | increase | 20 years | defense authorization bill

Defense Bill Calls for Largest Military Pay Raise in 20 Years

aerial view of the Pentagon
The Pentagon (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 08 December 2022 09:50 AM EST

Active-duty troops will receive the largest pay raise in decades as part of the annual defense authorization bill.

The proposed legislation is expected to win Congressional approve this month, Military.com reported.

The plan calls for active-duty troops, drilling Guard, and reserve members to receive a 4.6% pay increase. It would be the largest military pay raise in 20 years.

The website noted the 2022 pay increase for the military came to 2.7%.

That expected new pay raise would amount to about $1,300 more over the course of the year for many junior troops and $2,500 for senior enlisted and junior officers.

It would take effect in January and is included in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

It also includes an 11% increase to Basic Allowance for Subsistence rates – a sum received by active-duty troops who live outside the barracks.

Here's how that will break down in 2023, according to Military.com

  • The monthly BAS payment will increase from $280.29 to $311.68 for officers.
  • The BAS payment for enlisted members will go from $406.98 to $452.56.

Military.com pointed out the overall increases do not match the 7.7% inflation rate.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is weighing removing COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members.

Republicans are fighting the mandate, saying it has harmed recruitment and cut forces.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Active-duty troops will receive the largest pay raise in decades as part of the annual defense authorization bill.
military, pay, increase, 20 years, defense authorization bill
215
2022-50-08
Thursday, 08 December 2022 09:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved