US Military to Detain Migrants at N.M. Border

U.S. Northern Command announced on Monday that the military had been authorized to "temporarily" detain and search for illegal migrants along a designated area of the southern border, referred to as the New Mexico National Defense Area (NMNDA).

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump issued a memo authorizing the military to conduct operations on "federal lands along the southern border."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later commented that "Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum directing federal agencies administering federal land on the border to make land available to the Defense Department in a new national defense area... This new national defense area spans more than 170 miles across our border in New Mexico. But in the coming weeks, this administration will add more than 90 miles in the state of Texas."

According to Northern Command, the military will now be conducting "mobile ground-based support to detect, track, and monitor movements of suspected illegal activity using military tactical vehicles or foot patrols within zones assigned by Customs and Border Protection."

The military has also been granted the authority to post fences and signage as well.

"Through these enhanced authorities, U.S. Northern Command will ensure those who illegally trespass in the New Mexico National Defense Area are handed over to Customs and Border Protection or our other law enforcement partners," USNORTHCOM Gen. Gregory Guillot said. "Joint Task Force-Southern Border will conduct enhanced detection and monitoring, which will include vehicle and foot patrols, rotary wing, and fixed surveillance site operations."