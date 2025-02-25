Military Contractors Propose Assisting Mass Deportations

Military contractors have proposed helping the execution of President Donald Trump's mass deportations of illegal migrants, according to a report.

Before the Jan. 20 inauguration, a group of contractors gave Trump advisers a 26-page summary of a plan that would cost $25 billion, Politico reported.

The group is led by former Blackwater CEO Erik Prince and Bill Mathews, the former chief operating officer of Blackwater, which provided security, training and logistical support to U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The contractors' proposal included the use of "processing camps" on military bases, a private fleet of 100 planes, and a "small army" of private citizens empowered to make arrests, the outlet added.

Politico reported that White House officials were in talks with military contractors, particularly as Congress works to agree on a budget and secure funding for the border and immigration.

Nearly 500,000 illegal aliens per month would need to be deported to achieve the contractors' goal of 12 million deportees before the 2026 midterms.

"To keep pace with the Trump deportations, it would require a 600% increase in activity. It is unlikely that the government could swell its internal ranks to keep pace with this demand … in order to process this enormous number of deportations, the government should enlist outside assistance," the plan said.

Trump named Tom Homan to be his border czar, and Homan has been overseeing the mass deportations of aliens, especially those with criminal backgrounds.

The contractors' proposal said deputized private citizens, including military veterans, former law enforcement officials and retired ICE and CBP officers, would be under Homan's command.

White House spokesman Kush Desai said the administration "remains aligned on and committed to a whole-of-government approach to securing our borders, mass deporting criminal illegal migrants, and enforcing our immigration laws."

"While White House officials receive numerous unsolicited proposals from various private sector players, it is ultimately up to the agencies responsible for carrying out the President's agenda to consider and sign contracts to advance their mission," Desai told Politico.

Governors and mayors in blue states and cities have pushed back against the administration's mass deportations. However, Homan told Newsmax last week that those officials should move aside.

"I've said it from day one: If a sanctuary city crosses that line on knowingly harboring, concealing illegal aliens, or actively impeding ICE from doing their job, I will seek criminal prosecution," Homan said on "Finnerty."