GOP Rep. Mike Collins Considering Ga. Senate Run

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., is strongly weighing a run for the Senate, Punchbowl News reported.

Last week, Collins met with James Blair, the White House deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs, to discuss a potential Senate run along with other legislative topics.

Collins was waiting until the end of second quarter, Monday, to officially jump into the race and is expected to make an announcement in the coming weeks, according to Punchbowl.

"You can’t keep a secret in this town," Collins joked to Punchbowl.

Already in the race for the 2026 GOP nomination are Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., and John King, the state's insurance commissioner, but Punchbowl News said neither candidate has managed to gain much traction.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is running for a second term in the purple state that voted for President Donald Trump in 2024 and is considered the likeliest seat for Republicans to flip.

Trump and Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp have yet to offer an endorsement. Carter said internal polling gives him an edge in the race and that a Trump endorsement would give him an "insurmountable lead," Punchbowl reported.

Collins sponsored the Laken Riley Act, named for the 22-year-old woman killed by an illegal immigrant. It was the first piece of legislation signed by Trump in his second term.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., previously announced she would not run for the nomination.