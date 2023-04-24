Pence: Abortion 'More Important Than Politics'

On Monday, former Vice President Mike Pence stated that ending abortion was "more important than politics."

"Well, I think defending the unborn first and foremost is more important than politics. I really believe it's the calling of our time," Pence stated on NewsNation.

"As I said in the immediate aftermath of the Dobbs decision, it may take as long to restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in this country as it took us to overturn Roe vs. Wade, but I believe that restoring the inalienable right to life to American law is that important."

According to The Hill, Pence has been an outspoken critic of abortion for years. On Sunday, while speaking on the oral emergency contraception pill, mifepristone, Pence said, "I'd like to see this medication off the market to protect the unborn."