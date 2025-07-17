Speaker Johnson May Back Epstein Files Measure

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., may support a measure to release materials related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in an attempt to quell the dissension over the Trump administration's decision not to follow through on promises to release further information gathered on the notorious billionaire.

The Department of Justice released a memo last week asserting that there was "no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials" and claimed that a "systematic review revealed no incriminating 'client list,'" which prompted swift backlash from many of President Donald Trump's supporters who had called for the release of the "Epstein files."

Sources told The Hill that Johnson is considering backing a measure that would disclose some new information that the government has on Epstein, but not the full release of all documents as Democrats sought in a recent amendment.

"The House Republicans are for transparency and they're looking for a way to say that," Johnson said in a statement.

"I've been very clear, the members have been very clear. The House Rules Committee Republicans have been taking incoming and criticism because they voted to stop the Democrats' politicization of this, and they're trying to stick to their job and move the procedural rules to the floor so we can do our work and get the rescissions done for the American people.

"They are for transparency, just as we all are, and we are looking for ways to express that. That's all it is."