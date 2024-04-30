WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mike johnson | columbia | israel | hamas | protests | free speech | antisemitism

Speaker Johnson: Columbia Protests 'Not Protected Free Speech'

By    |   Tuesday, 30 April 2024 12:36 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University have crossed the line.

At a news conference Tuesday, Johnson said these protests are not protected free speech.

"They are threatening students lives and chanting death to America," Johnson said. "They are shutting down campuses and taking control of buildings. This is violating the rights of others. There are Jewish students on campus trying to get an education."

Dozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia University in New York early Tuesday, barricading the entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag out of a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war that have spread to college campuses nationwide.

In the X post, protesters said they planned to remain at the hall until the university conceded to the CUAD's three demands: divestment, financial transparency, and amnesty.

The building takeover comes after the university gave protesters until 2 p.m. Monday to dismantle their encampment on campus after negotiations failed to reach a peaceful resolution. The protesters refused.

Johnson said Jewish students have been told not to come to the campus, even though they are paying tuition to be there.

"When you cross that Rubicon and begin to threaten lives and intimidate and harass people… that is unlawful," Johnson said.

When he visited Columbia last week, Johnson said Jewish students handed him flyers that had a skunk over the Star of David.

"This is out of control," Johnson said. "We have to protect these innocent students. Antisemitism is wrong, and we need to stand by that."

Last week, Johnson said in an interview that Columbia University President Minouche Shafik should resign.

The school has had to shutter in-person classes for the rest of the semester due to the protests. Hundreds have been arrested in protests at Columbia and across the country.

Johnson has said schools should have their federal funding revoked if they cannot control their campuses and violent protesters should have their visas revoked.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

