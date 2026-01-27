Mike Huckabee: War on Faith Will Target Christians

Mike Huckabee, U.S. ambassador to Israel, said Tuesday that antisemitism is rooted in hostility toward faith and warned that Christians will be the next targets, while also praising actions by President Donald Trump's administration against international bodies.

Huckabee, speaking at the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem, said antisemitism stems from a hatred of religion.

"When people hate God, they're naturally going to hate the people who, throughout history, from the time on Mount Moriah right here in Jerusalem, represented those whom God first spoke to in a very personal and real way," he said. "Now, what Christians have to understand is that the next target is going to be them."

Huckabee also said antisemitism has risen on the political right and argued it is being fueled by money and attention. He criticized former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, suggesting Carlson's current approach is driven by profit.

"What happened? I don't know. Is it more profitable for him to do what he's doing now than what he was doing when he was at Fox News? He wouldn't be doing it if it wasn't," Huckabee said.

The conference, billed by organizers as a global gathering to confront antisemitism and Holocaust denial, took place in Jerusalem around International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Organizers said the event brings together politicians, academics, and media figures for panels and speeches focused on rising antisemitism worldwide.

In addition to condemning antisemitism, Huckabee used his remarks to highlight steps taken by Trump's administration related to Israel and international legal institutions. Huckabee praised the administration for sanctioning U.N. special rapporteur Francesca Albanese, whom he called "one of the most horrible voices today."

"We also declared that the International Criminal Court is a rogue organization, that the U.S. has no part in it, and we have imposed sanctions on people associated with the ICC and the ICJ," Huckabee said. "No president has focused on antisemitism like Trump has."

Huckabee also pointed to Trump's family ties, noting that Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump "is Jewish, his grandchildren are Jewish, he has a son-in-law who's Jewish, a lot of his friends are Jewish, many of the people around him are Jewish."

"But beyond that, look at what he's actually done," Huckabee said. "No president has done more for Israel and the U.S.-Israel relationship – recognizing Jerusalem as the indigenous, everlasting and biblical homeland of the Jewish people and moving our embassy here."

Huckabee added that "recognizing that Israel has a right to build communities in Judea and Samaria, and that this is not a violation of international law."

Huckabee's comments came as the Trump administration has framed parts of its Middle East policy around opposing antisemitism and rejecting the authority of the International Criminal Court over the United States and Israel, which are not members of the court.