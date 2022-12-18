×
Texas Dem Calls for More Action on Border

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Sunday, 18 December 2022 09:13 PM EST

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, urged the State Department on Sunday to have a "far more direct engagement" to the surge of migrants entering the United States from the U.S.-Mexico border.

"The federal government under Congress' direction has addressed immigration as a border only issue," Escobar said, according to a report from The Hill. "We really have to kind of zoom out and recognize this is a Western Hemispheric refugee crisis of historic proportions, impacting all of our countries to the south of us."

"We really need far more direct engagement from the State Department, and I've called on the State Department to do that."

The congresswoman then went on to laud the Federal Emergency Management Agency in El Paso, Texas, which she represents, in aiding the "community" throughout the migrant surge.

"FEMA has been extraordinary in our community," she added. "They have advanced funding to local governments. They have been a phone call, a text away all these months. They just approved an additional large, up-front funding to the city of El Paso."

The congresswoman's remarks come amid reports that Title 42 is slated to end this week following a federal judge's ruling last month.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


