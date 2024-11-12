Musk's America PAC to Continue GOP Support

X owner Elon Musk announced that his political action committee (PAC), America PAC, would continue supporting Republicans through the midterms and participate in primary contests as well.

"Normally, PACs go somewhat dormant after a big election," Musk wrote on X Tuesday morning. "America PAC is going to do the opposite and keep grinding, increasing Republican registrations in key districts around the country, in preparation for special elections and the midterms."

"And, of course, play a significant role in primaries," the tech mogul added.

According to The Associated Press, Musk's super PAC reportedly spent around $200 million supporting President-elect Donald Trump's 2024 campaign — with the vast majority of the PAC's funding coming directly from Musk. Since Trump's victory in November, the president-elect has indicated that Musk would play a prominent role in his administration, with Musk indicating he'd like to head a government efficiency program to curb spending.

