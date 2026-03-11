43K Americans Safely Evacuated From Middle East

More than 43,000 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East since the conflict in Iran began, the State Department announced Wednesday.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s leadership, the Department of State has completed more than three dozen charter flights and has safely evacuated thousands of Americans from the Middle East," Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson said commercial flight availability in the region continues to improve.

The State Department will scale down charter flights and ground transport operations as seats available on the Department’s charter options are significantly greater than the demand from Americans in the region, Johnson said.

On Wednesday, the Department of State contacted nearly 9,000 American citizens in the United Arab Emirates to offer U.S. government charter flights, Johnson said.

"Those flights departed the UAE with available seats due to a lack of demand," Johnson said.

"Most Americans who requested assistance have declined assistance when offered, opting either to remain in the country or book commercial flight options."

Through the State Department’s 24/7 Task Force, 30,000 Americans abroad were offered everything from security guidance to travel assistance.

Johnson said this would be the State Department’s last daily update, citing the "remarkable successes" and subsequent declining demand.