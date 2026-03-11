WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: middle east | americans | iran | state department

43K Americans Safely Evacuated From Middle East

By    |   Wednesday, 11 March 2026 08:31 PM EDT

More than 43,000 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East since the conflict in Iran began, the State Department announced Wednesday.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s leadership, the Department of State has completed more than three dozen charter flights and has safely evacuated thousands of Americans from the Middle East," Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson said commercial flight availability in the region continues to improve.

The State Department will scale down charter flights and ground transport operations as seats available on the Department’s charter options are significantly greater than the demand from Americans in the region, Johnson said.

On Wednesday, the Department of State contacted nearly 9,000 American citizens in the United Arab Emirates to offer U.S. government charter flights, Johnson said.

"Those flights departed the UAE with available seats due to a lack of demand," Johnson said.

"Most Americans who requested assistance have declined assistance when offered, opting either to remain in the country or book commercial flight options."

Through the State Department’s 24/7 Task Force, 30,000 Americans abroad were offered everything from security guidance to travel assistance.

Johnson said this would be the State Department’s last daily update, citing the "remarkable successes" and subsequent declining demand.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s leadership, more than 43,000 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East since the conflict in Iran began, the State Department announced Wednesday.
middle east, americans, iran, state department
209
2026-31-11
Wednesday, 11 March 2026 08:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved