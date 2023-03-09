Bing Hits 100M Daily Active Users After AI Launch

Microsoft announced this week that its search engine Bing surpassed 100 million daily active users about one month after the launch of its AI chatbot.

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's Vice President for Modern Life, Search and Devices, said in a blog post that despite the improved numbers, the company remains "a small, low, single-digit share player."

"We are pleased to share that after a number of years of steady progress, and with a little bit of a boost from the million+ new Bing preview users, we have crossed 100M Daily Active Users of Bing," Mehdi wrote.

"We see this appeal of the new Bing as a validation of our view that search is due for a reinvention and of the unique value proposition of combining Search + Answers + Chat + Creation in one experience."

Mehdi added that users also seem more engaged with the service and conducting more searches on average, and credited the rising number of people using Microsoft's Edge browser and the addition of its Prometheus AI helping to power search results.

"Roughly one-third of daily preview users are using Chat daily," Mehdi wrote. "We're seeing on average, roughly three chats per session with more than 45 million total chats since the preview began. And 15 percent of Chat sessions are people using Bing to generate new content demonstrating we are extending search to creativity."