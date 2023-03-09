×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: microsoft | search engine | bing | ai | chatbot

Bing Hits 100M Daily Active Users After AI Launch

Bing logo
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 09 March 2023 12:06 PM EST

Microsoft announced this week that its search engine Bing surpassed 100 million daily active users about one month after the launch of its AI chatbot.

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's Vice President for Modern Life, Search and Devices, said in a blog post that despite the improved numbers, the company remains "a small, low, single-digit share player."

"We are pleased to share that after a number of years of steady progress, and with a little bit of a boost from the million+ new Bing preview users, we have crossed 100M Daily Active Users of Bing," Mehdi wrote.

"We see this appeal of the new Bing as a validation of our view that search is due for a reinvention and of the unique value proposition of combining Search + Answers + Chat + Creation in one experience."

Mehdi added that users also seem more engaged with the service and conducting more searches on average, and credited the rising number of people using Microsoft's Edge browser and the addition of its Prometheus AI helping to power search results.

"Roughly one-third of daily preview users are using Chat daily," Mehdi wrote. "We're seeing on average, roughly three chats per session with more than 45 million total chats since the preview began. And 15 percent of Chat sessions are people using Bing to generate new content demonstrating we are extending search to creativity."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Microsoft announced this week that its search engine Bing surpassed 100 million daily active users about one month after the launch of its AI chatbot.
microsoft, search engine, bing, ai, chatbot
227
2023-06-09
Thursday, 09 March 2023 12:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved