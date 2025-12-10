WATCH TV LIVE

Michigan Fires Football Coach Citing Improper Relationship

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 10 December 2025 05:56 PM EST

Michigan fired football coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday after finding evidence of an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member," a stunning end to his short, up-and-down tenure that saw the Wolverines take a step back on the field after winning the national championship.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” athletic director Warde Manuel said.

The announcement did not include details of the alleged relationship. Moore, who was 8-5 in his debut season and 9-3 this year, did not return a message seeking comment left by The Associated Press.

The 39-year-old Moore signed a five-year contract with a base annual salary of $5.5 million last year. According to the terms of his deal, the university will not have to buy out the remaining years of Moore's contract because he was fired for cause.

College football’s winningest program is suddenly looking for a third coach in four years, shortly after a busy cycle that included Lane Kiffin leaving playoff-bound Ole Miss for LSU.

Moore, the team's former offensive coordinator, joined the program in 20018 and was promoted to the lead the Wolverines after they won the 2024 national title to succeed Jim Harbaugh when he returned to the NFL to lead the Los Angeles Chargers. The 18th-ranked Wolverines (9-3, 7-2 Big Ten) are set to play No. 14 Texas on Dec. 31 in the Citrus Bowl.

Moore, in his second season, was suspended for two games in 2025 as part of self-imposed sanctions for NCAA violations related to a sign-stealing scandal. The NCAA added a third game to the suspension, which were to keep Moore off the sideline for next year’s opener against Western Michigan.

Moore will now miss that game for another reason.

He previously deleted his entire 52 message text thread on his personal phone with former staffer Connor Stalions, who led the team’s sign-sealing operation for the program. The texts were later recovered and shared with the NCAA.

Biff Poggi, who filled in for Moore when he was suspended earlier this season, will serve as the team's interim coach.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


