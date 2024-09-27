WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michigan | man | attacks | mailman

Michigan Man Allegedly Attacked Mail Carrier Over Kamala Harris Flyer

By    |   Friday, 27 September 2024 09:48 PM EDT

A Michigan man has been charged with attacking a mail carrier after receiving a campaign mailer promoting Kamala Harris for president. The incident occurred in Farmington Hills, a suburb of Detroit, where 61-year-old Russell Valleau allegedly became enraged after finding the flyer in his mailbox.

Oakland Country prosecutors say Valleau verbally abused the mail carrier, called her a racial slur and threatened her. The mail carrier responded by spraying him with pepper spray. He’s facing one count of ethnic intimidation, a felony, and one count of assault and battery, a misdemeanor.

Karen McDonald, Oakland Country prosecutor, condemned the attack, saying in a press release, "In this highly charged political moment, everyone has a right to their political opinion and vote. Whatever our political beliefs, no one should be assaulted or threatened because of their race, or for doing their job. Hate crimes impact all of us, and we will vigorously pursue all such cases."

Valleau is being held at the Oakland County Jail. If convicted of ethnic intimidation, he could get up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The assault and battery charge carries a maximum sentence of 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.

The presidential race between Harris and former President Donald Trump is close in Michigan, a key battleground state. RealClearPolitic’s polling average has Harris edging Trump 49.1% to 47.3%, a 1.8-percentage point margin.

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Michigan man has been charged with attacking a mail carrier after receiving a campaign mailer promoting Kamala Harris for president.
michigan, man, attacks, mailman
231
2024-48-27
Friday, 27 September 2024 09:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved