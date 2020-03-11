Michigan Auto Worker: Biden 'Went Off Deep End'

The Michigan auto worker who confronted Joe Biden over his stance on gun reform when the presidential candidate visited his Detroit assembly plant told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that the former vice president "went off the deep end."

Jerry Wayne said, "I thought I was pretty articulate and respectful" in asking Biden the question on Tuesday. But he said Biden "kind of just went off the deep end" and hurled profanities at him.

Wayne said that it would be difficult for Biden to get the vote of the working man when so many bear arms, stressing that he “doesn’t need to touch anybody’s weapon at all. What we need to do is teach people how to respect firearms and how to use them, not take them away.”

He said that Biden’s use of profanity did not bother him, because "In this day and age, it's a language. I'm not going to hate him for that, and I use it all the time."

However, Wayne was upset that Biden brushed him off without answering his question by telling him that “I don’t work for you.”

Wayne said that, as a presidential candidate, Biden is vying to “work for the American people, and if you can’t understand that, then you don’t deserve to have a leg in the race.”

When asked about the symbol he has become since the exchange with Biden went viral on-line, Wayne said he did not do it to gain fame, but “It is an absolute privilege and an honor to be the voice of America when it comes to the firearms,” adding “I had a question that needed to be answered, and I think the rest of America want that question to be answered as well. They want many questions to be answered."